Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $13.96, $24.72 and $4.92.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $34.91, $45.75, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16, $5.22, $10.00 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

