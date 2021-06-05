T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of TROW opened at $194.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $194.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

