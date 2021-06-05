SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.