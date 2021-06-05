Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.35

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 9882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

