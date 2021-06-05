Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

