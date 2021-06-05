Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

