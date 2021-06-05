Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Element Solutions worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

