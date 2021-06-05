Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

