Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

