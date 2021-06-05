Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of OneMain worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.