SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

