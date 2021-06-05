Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of SURF opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
