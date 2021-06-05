Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of SURF opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

