Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. Support.com shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 684,372 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth about $768,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

