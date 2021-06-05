Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

