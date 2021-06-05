Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.39 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.55) EPS.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -13.21. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.