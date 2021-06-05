Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

