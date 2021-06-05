Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

