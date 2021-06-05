Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Subaru stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

