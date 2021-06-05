Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.