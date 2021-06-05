Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Medical Properties Trust Call Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 410% compared to the average daily volume of 1,076 call options.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

