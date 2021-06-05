STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €30.56 ($35.95). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €30.13 ($35.44), with a volume of 2,583,494 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

