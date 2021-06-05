Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells $699,400.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58.

NYSE:SF opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.