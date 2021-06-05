STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $193.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.46. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

