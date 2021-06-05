Stephen Trundle Sells 12,561 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.