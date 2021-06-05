Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.18% of Stepan worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,702,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,213,346 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

