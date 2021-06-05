State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.93. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.