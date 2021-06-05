State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

