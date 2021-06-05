State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 23,766 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.