State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 15,287 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $90.82 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

