State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.66. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

