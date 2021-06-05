State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.