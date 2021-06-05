State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,560 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.