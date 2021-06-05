State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,520 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Woodward worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,089. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.