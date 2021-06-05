State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,470 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in National Retail Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.