State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

