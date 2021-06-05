State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $5,394,807. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $261.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

