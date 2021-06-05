StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) CEO Aparup Sengupta Buys 10,000 Shares

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. StarTek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

