StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered StarHub to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

