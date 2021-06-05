Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

