SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.88.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.53%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

