SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

