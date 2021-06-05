SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

