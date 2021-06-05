Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Brian W. Weego Sells 11,000 Shares

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.94. Sprague Resources LP has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.54%.

SRLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

