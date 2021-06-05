Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $5,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

