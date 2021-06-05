Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.35. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,641. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

