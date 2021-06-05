SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.