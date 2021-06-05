SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.53 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 109,903 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.