SP Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $250.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

