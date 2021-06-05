Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 748.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of NUDM opened at $32.46 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32.

