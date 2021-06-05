Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,926,000 after buying an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.